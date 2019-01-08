What to Expect at NATPE 2019

This upcoming NATPE, to be held at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, as usual, promises to be a fruitful market for both buyers and sellers of TV content. Naturally, the buying and selling action will once again be focused on the LATAM market, but some activity is anticipated from Europe, too.

As the first TV market on the 2019 calendar (January 21-24), NATPE will undoubtedly raise questions about future industry developments. These inquiries will touch on Disney’s acquisition of Fox studios, Warner Bros. under AT&T’s “coverage,” the expected CBS-Viacom merger, a new round of M&A, the upcoming MIP-TV market, the L.A. Screenings, the battle faced by the OTT giants, and even the future of NATPE itself, as well as similar TV markets.

All these interconnected issues will contribute to make NATPE a valuable market to attend. The next major gatherings, NAB in Las Vegas and MIP-TV in Cannes, are three long months away, and answers not found at NATPE will certainly cause some jitters.

In terms of new content, expect mid-season series from the U.S. studios, previews of new series from Turkish distributors, and some recently acquired product from independent distributors.

As for the weather, Florida is called the Sunshine State, and Miami, in its sub-tropical latitude, tends to be sunny and warm. Sunny skies are expected with temperatures around 25 C (77F).