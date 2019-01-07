Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium And Award Winners

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and American Cinematheque hosted the 2019 Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, featuring the directors of this year’s Golden Globe-nominated films for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: Alfonso Cuarón, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Nadine Labaki, Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Lukas Dhont.

At the highly anticipated awards ceremony held last night, Roma won Best Foreign Language Motion Picture. The Americans won in Best Television Series – Drama, while The Kominsky Method won Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

