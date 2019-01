Max Keiser And Stacey Herbert Hit The Road In ‘Gonzo America’

RT International will premiere Gonzo America on January 6, 2019.

Hosted by Max Keiser and Stacey Herbert of The Keiser Report, the documentary series follows Keiser and Herbert as they travel cross-country in the United States. They will interview historians, artists, cultural commentators, and citizens to discuss the decline of the American Dream, President Donald Trump and politics, and the mainstream media.