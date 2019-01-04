Malaysia To Host The Asian Television Awards

The 23rd edition of the Asian Television Awards (ATA) will be held in Kuching, Malaysia.

Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports of Sarawak, the ATA festivities will take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from January 11-13, 2019. Asia’s leading celebrities will be in attendance, including Alvin Chong, Gary Valenciano, and Via Vallen, among others. The three-day event will feature a gala dinner, live award show, red carpet arrivals, and musical stage performances.