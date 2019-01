HBO Europe To Debut Croatian Series ‘Success’

HBO Europe will premiere its first Croatian original series Success on January 6, 2019.

The six-part drama series follows four strangers whose lives are tied by a terribly violent event. Marjan Alcevski created and wrote the series while Danis Tanović directed it. Success was chosen as one of the winning projects for HBO Adria’s First Draft competition. The series will be available across all HBO Europe territories, including Central Europe, Scandinavia, and Spain.