Berlinale Announces Int’l Short Film Jury

The Berlin International Film Festival announced the 2019 International Short Film Jury.

Vimeo’s senior curator Jeffrey Bowers, MUBI’s director of Acquisitions Vanja Kaludjercic, and RAW Material Company’s founding artistic director Koyo Kouoh will select the recipients for the Golden and Silver Bear Awards, and the Audi Short Film Award. They will also nominate the Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards.