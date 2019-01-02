On The Road to NATPE for VideoAge’s Monthly, Daily, and Online

There are still approximately three weeks to go before the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach opens its suites, cabanas, and conference halls to more than 220 exhibitors and some 1,000 international TV content buyers at the international NATPE market, and VideoAge is still busy plotting its strategy in order to generate visibility and sales for its advertisers.

Our strategy is threefold. First, create editorial vehicles that attract readers —buyers in particular. Second, make sure that all participants receive printed copies of the publications. And third, ensure wide circulation of the digital editions of the print versions in a variety of formats, including text, PDF, audio, and the digital stand-alone.

The first task is fulfilled with articles in VideoAge’s Monthly edition that cut to the core of the business of buying and selling TV content with a story about the difficulties of multi-language TV services in Canada, a preview of what to expect at this upcoming NATPE, and a review of last month’s Asia TV Forum — Southeast Asia’s premier TV market. These are in addition to a story about selling TV content in Malaysia and a feature focusing on an inductee into the International TV Distribution Hall of Fame. All in all, the Monthly will have more than 13 articles, including three in Spanish, all ably translated from English by Omar Mendez, editor of The Daily Television.

The Daily edition of VideoAge will reflect the business done on the floor, with news from the previous day gathered by a team of three reporters, details about the content on sale, and photos of TV executives taken by Miami shutterbug Dixon Gonzalez.

The second, equally important task, is to make sure that all participants receive and carry around printed copies of VideoAge‘s publications. This is achieved in a number of ways. We make the publication light enough to easily tuck under the arm. We make the articles short, to the point, and easy to read. We reach all those participants who sleep at official hotels with in-room deliveries. We hand-deliver to those who sleep elsewhere. And we offer easy-to-reach magazine bins for everyone. In short, VideoAge invests in distribution more than all the other trades combined.

On the digital front, the Monthly will be posted to our site a few days prior to the market’s opening day (when it will also be mailed to subscribers worldwide), while the Dailies will be online in the early mornings, at the same time that the printed versions are distributed throughout the market.

To give extra visibility to VideoAge‘s advertisers, we’ll feature their program listings on VideoAge‘s own website and in our daily newsletter — well before their appearance in one of our printed Daily editions. This is in addition to having the ads in the Monthly linked to the advertisers’ own websites.