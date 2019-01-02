Up The Ladder: Netflix

Netflix appointed Spencer Neumann to chief financial officer.

Neumann most recently served as CFO of Activision Blizzard, with several prior positions at The Walt Disney Company. David Wells held the position since 2010.

Reed Hastings, Netflix’s CEO, said, “Spencer is a stellar entertainment executive and we’re thrilled that he will help us provide amazing stories to people all over the world.” He added, “I also want to again say thank you to David Wells, on behalf of the company and our shareholders, for his invaluable contributions at Netflix over the past 14 years.”