Sundance Institute Adds Five Films To Festival Schedule

Sundance Institute announced five feature film additions and one special event for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, which will take place from January 24-February 3, 2019.

The festival has selected a total of 117 feature films to be screened. The additions include Paddleton (pictured), Corporate Animals, and Wounds, as well as two films from the archives, The Blair Witch Project and The Hours and Times.

Sundance Institute also announced The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind as the winner of the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize. The festival will also feature a special event with Pop-Up Magazine, a touring “live magazine show.”