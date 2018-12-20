FUN Union’s ‘BabyRiki’ Franchise Expands With Products Launches

FUN Union announced several licensing news for its animated series BabyRiki.

The European dairy brand Lakto is launching six types of BabyRiki-themed dairy products. This month, KingBee produced BabyRiki toys for the Hamleys Beijiing flagship store. The first BabyRiki-themed restaurant opened last month in Wuhan, China. The restaurant also offers play areas and workshops for both children and parents.

Christine Brendle, FUN Union CEO, said, “For Chinese mothers, the BabyRiki franchise embodies the positive guiding principles of a well-rounded education, bringing up confident, happy and successful children in today’s world.”