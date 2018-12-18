A&E Networks Presents ‘Many Sides of Jane’

A&E Networks will premiere its new original docu-series Many Sides of Jane on January 22, 2019.

Produced by Renegade 83 and Entertainment One (eOne), the six-part series portrays one woman’s journey living with dissociative identity disorder (DID). Coinciding with the series’ announcement, A&E has also partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to raise awareness and share resources for individuals with family members living with mental illness.

A+E Networks will handle worldwide distribution rights for the series.