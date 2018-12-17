EFM Spotlights Norway As “Country in Focus”

The European Film Market will be returning during the 69th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

Scheduled from February 7-15, 2019, the market is expecting over 9,000 exhibitors, license traders, producers, and industry professionals. The forthcoming edition is highlighting Norway as the “Country in Focus,” with a program featuring Norwegian filmmakers and their films. As part of its programming, the trade forum will also include Drama Series Days, EFM Producers Hub, Berlinale Africa Hub, and EFM Horizon.

EFM director Matthijs Wouter Knol added, The market aims to provide its participants with essential tools to deal with the constantly evolving challenges in the film industry. As an international trading venue for moving pictures situated at the start of the year, the EFM is at the same time industry mood indicator and trendsetter for the film year to come.”