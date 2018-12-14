Federation Kids Partners With Planeta Junior For ‘Find Me In Paris’

Federation Kids & Family secured a licensing partnership with Planeta Junior for Find Me In Paris.

Planeta Junior will handle the licensing rights for the series, which has been signed for a book deal with the publisher Mondadori. The book will launch in 2019. Currently in its second season, the live-action tween series follows a time-traveling ballet dancer who is trapped in modern-day Paris. Find Me In Paris launched on Disney Channel Italy in November 2018, with additional debuts on NBC Universal Kids and Hulu in the U.S., Nickelodeon in the U.K., ZDF in Germany, and ABC in Australia, among others.

Planeta Junior’s Simone Fenu commented, “We are thrilled to have a brand of such high standard to work with. The high production budget, on-location filming in Paris and the Opera Garnier, and the world-class choreography, have made this a compelling brand across all categories. We are really proud to work side-by-side with a top entertainment company like Cottonwood.”