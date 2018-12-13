NBCUniversal Int’l Brings E! And DreamWorks To South Korea

NBCUniversal International Networks secured a carriage deal with South Korea’s SK Broadband.

As part of the agreement, DreamWorks and E! will be offered in English, with local language subtitles available, as part of B tv’s animation and entertainment packages.

DreamWorks offers original series, including Dragons: Race to the Edge and Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, among others. E! provides 24/7 pop culture and content, including reality series such as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and E! News.