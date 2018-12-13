NAB Show Honors Alan Alda

At the NAB Show 2019 in Las Vegas, entertainment industry veteran Alan Alda will receive the National Association of Broadcasters’ Distinguished Service Award.

Alda is best known for his role in the TV series M*A*S*H. Past recipients of the award include Bob Schieffer, Michael J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith, stated, “Alan Alda is an authentic entertainer whose incredible talent and enduring characters have engaged audiences for decades. We look forward to celebrating the immeasurable contributions he’s made to television and film at the 2019 NAB Show.”

Alda will be awarded during the NAB Show Opening Session on April 8, 2019.