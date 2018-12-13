Alfred Haber Acquires ‘A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy’

Alfred Haber Television picked up the exclusive international distribution rights to A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy.

The holiday special features the musical superstar couple as they welcome family and celebrity guests, such as Kim Kardashian, Stevie Wonder, and Kenan Thompson, among many other special appearances. Produced by Universal Television, Done + Dusted, and Friends at Work, A Legendary Christmasaired on November 28 in the U.S. on NBC.

Haber remarked, “Filled with memorable Christmas songs, star-studded celebrities and musicians, and some of today’s funniest comedians, this ‘legendary’ Christmas celebration is sure to be the perfect gift for audiences around the world.”