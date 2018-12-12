Xilam Animation Sells ‘Mr Magoo’ To Turner And More

Xilam Animation closed several global broadcast sales for the reboot of Mr Magoo.

Turner acquired the 2D animation series for its Boomerang channel across France, French and English-speaking Africa, Israel, the Middle East, Turkey, and Central and Eastern Europe. Discovery Kids picked up the series for Latin America. Additional new broadcasters include Super RTL in Germany, RTBF in Belgium, SIC K in Portugal, RTVE in Spain, and RTS in Switzerland.

Morgann Favennec, EVP of Global Sales Development at Xilam, commented, “We’re delighted to be significantly expanding the broadcaster line-up for Mr Magoo, establishing a strong global footprint for this fantastic new show ahead of its eagerly anticipated rollout. The caliber of the partners we are securing is testament to Mr Magoo‘s universal appeal and we’re confident that the show’s warmth, slapstick humor and hilarious antics will strike a chord with a new generation of kids, along with fans of the classic series.”