Up The Ladder: Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki announced the promotion of Sam Wu to chief executive officer of the company.

Wu joined Rakuten Viki in 2012 and has since played a significant role in developing the company’s media and technology businesses, including leading the acquisition of Viki in 2013. Most recently serving as senior vice president of Finance, he will assume his new position from Interim CEO, Masaya Ueno, who will lead Rakuten’s Global Media Business Group.

Wu stated, “I am excited for the opportunity to lead Rakuten Viki, with a renewed focus on delivering innovative product features, an unmatched user experience and a diverse programming line-up to our growing, global community. Over the past six years, I have had the pleasure of working closely with this highly-talented team, and I am enthusiastic for Rakuten Viki’s future as we continue to invest in our award-winning apps and expand our reach to fans around the world.”