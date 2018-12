All3media Buys Aurora Media Worldwide

All3media purchased Aurora Media Worldwide, the live sports programming producer of events such as Formula E, Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival, and BWF Badminton, among others.

Lawrence Duffy, a former Endemol and IMG executive, leads the sports event agency. This is All3media’s first sports-focused acquisition since North One Television, which has worked with Aurora in the past on Formula E.