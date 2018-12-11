DISCOP’s Quick Response: ‘We Will Only Hold Two DISCOP Markets In Africa’

Patrick Zuchowicki, DISCOP‘s CEO, responded to the December 10 edition of VideoAge‘s Water Cooler to “to highlight a few decisions that were taken recently.”

Among the changes, Zuchowicki reported, were the dates for the 2019 edition of DISCOP Johannesburg. Next year’s market will take place November 20-22, which will prevent it from overlapping with MIP Cancun and AfricaCom, he explained.

Zuchowicki also announced, “We will only hold two DISCOP markets in Africa and not three from now on: The one in Abidjan and the one in Johannesburg.”

In order to lessen the amount of no shows, he added, “We will close the sales of our exhibits by July 15, 2019, so we can devote more time to the recruitment of qualified buyers and the promotion of the content and the projects offered at the market.”

After speaking with DISCOP Johannesburg veterans, Zuchowicki shared new adjustments to the design flow and floor plan of the market. “In order to hold a more compact event — and erase the ‘perception’ a smaller attendance — the exhibition and the sidebar conference program will be on the same floor to maintain traffic flow there at all times,” he said. Additionally, a new floor plan, with a total of 40 viewing boxes and 20 meeting tables, will “provide stronger onsite exposure and less visual obstructions,” he noted.

The future market will also accommodate “an expanded Meetings on Demand Lounge” for the growing number of non-exhibiting delegates.