Up The Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks promoted Steve Ascher to senior vice president, Production & Development, A+E Originals.

Ascher joined A+E Networks in 2013 as an executive producer for History. In December 2017, he was named vice president of A+E Originals.

Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks Group, commented, “[Ascher’s] team has been active on several fronts, from developing original content for our channels to forging talent deals, and forming co-production partnerships. I’m pleased to have Steve at the helm of A+E Originals.”