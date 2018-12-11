Asia TV Forum Shares Closing Figures

Asia TV Forum & Market 2019 closed last week.

The market’s organizers witnessed a record turnout for the ATF and ScreenSingapore, the concurrent content market, with over 5,600 delegates in attendance from 58 countries. Roughly 770 exhibiting companies were at the Marina Bay Sands, including key Asian brands and major international studios, such as CBS Studios International and NBCUniversal Television, among others.

Yeow Hui Leng, group project director of ATF and ScreenSingapore, stated, “ATF will be celebrating our 20th anniversary next year. We believe not just in presenting the best content, but also in being the best platform where delegates can gain the freshest insights and seal lasting partnerships to navigate the dynamic entertainment content landscape.”