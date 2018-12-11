Armoza Formats’ ‘The Four’ Acquired In Portugal

Portuguese production company SP Entertainment acquired The Four from Armoza Formats.

Developed by Armoza Formats, the singing competition format features four finalists who face off against talented newcomers to maintain their spot in the competition. Recently, the U.S. adaptation for the format received the Best Talent Show award at the National Film and TV Awards.

Piethein Bakkar, managing director of SP Productions, said, “We are thrilled to be bringing this great format to Portugal. We believe that The Four is ideal for the Portuguese market as it is one of the few talent shows that truly brings tension and drama from the first episode!”