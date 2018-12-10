Berlinale Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Panorama Programming

The Berlinale is celebrating the 40th edition of the Panorama programming section at the upcoming festival.

Wieland Speck, who curated the Panorama section from 1993-2017, and Andrea Struck selected nine fiction films and three documentaries for the 40th anniversary program.

Panorama 40 includes Arthur J. Bressan Jr.’s Buddies, Ulrich Köhler’s Bungalow, Tsai Ming-liang’s Ching shao nien na cha, Ilppo Pohjola’s Daddy and the Muscle Academy, Pascale Ferran’s Lady Chatterley, Greta Schiller’s The Man Who Drove With Mandela, Lasse Hallström’s Mitt liv som hund (My Life as a Dog), Pirjo Honkasalo’s Mysterion, Cyril Collard’s Les nuits fauves (Savage Nights), Marion Scemama’s Self-Portrait in 23 Rounds: a Chapter in David Wojnarowicz’s Life, 1989-1991, Ellen Fisher Turk and Andrew Weeks’ Split – William to Chrysis; Portrait of a Drag Queen, Khusein Erkenov’s Sto dnei do prikaza (100 Days Before the Command) (pictured), and Zhou Hao’s YE (The Night).

The Berlin International Film Festival will take place February 7-17, 2019.