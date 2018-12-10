ATV’s ‘Lifeline’ Won Four Golden Butterfly Awards

The 45th Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards were held yesterday in Istanbul. ATV‘s drama Lifeline won four awards.

The lead actor and actress Ulas Tuna Astepe and Irem Helvacioglu received the Best TV Drama Couple of the Year, while Demir Birinci was awarded with Best Child Actor. Best Scriptwriter went to Lifeline‘s Ayse Ferda Eryilmaz and Nehir Erdem, and Best Director went to the series’ team of directors, Osman Sinav, Emre Karabudak, and Yusuf Omer Sinav.

Lifeline follows a mother who escapes with her child from her abusive husband.