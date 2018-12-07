Toei Animation Brings ‘Saint Seiya Saintia Sho’ To SVoD Platforms

Toei Animation Europe partnered with SVoD platforms for the launch of Saint Seiya Saintia Sho.

The spin-off series to the original Saint Seiya series will be available beginning December 10 on SVoD platforms ADN for France and French-speaking territories, Wakanim for France, Germany, and Russia, and Crunchyroll for EMEA territories.

Ryuji Kochi, president of Toei Animation Europe, said, “We are excited that Europeans viewers will join with Japan in experiencing the next chapter of Saint Seiya. Our office is committed to Europe’s many Toei Animation fans. It was our goal from the start to make sure they had front row seats to Saint Seiya history by establishing partnerships with great broadcasting platforms.”