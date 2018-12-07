Sky New Zealand Renews Series From Prime Entertainment

Sky New Zealand signed a package deal with Prime Entertainment Group.

The New Zealand broadcaster renewed Hollywood Singing and Dancing, and picked up the documentary The Brothers Warner. Prime’s managing director

David Freydt said, “It’s always a great satisfaction to work with the SKY channels, they are really great. We’ve had the pleasure to start working with Sky New Zealand in 2011 and since then we have closed several major deals for our entertainment series including Close Up, Hollywood’s Best Film Directors. We are truly glad that our programs are working so well on their channel and that they keep on renewing with us the top-quality programs that they need.”