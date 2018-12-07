Golden Globe 2019 Nominations Announced

Yesterday the nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced.

Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic, Vice, received six nominations, while A Star Is Born, The Favourite, and Green Book each received five. The Assassination of Gianni Versace was recognized with four nominations, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and Sharp Objects each received three.

Titles in the Best Motion Picture for Drama include Black Panther, BlackKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star Is Born.

The nominees for Best Director are Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuaron, Peter Farrelly, Spike Lee, and Adam McKay.

Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, the Golden Globes ceremony will take place on January 6, 2019. Find the complete list of nominees online.