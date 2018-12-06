NBCU International Formats Inks ‘Top Chef’ Deal With ProSiebenSat.1

NBCUniversal International Formats struck a deal with Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 for Top Chef.

Produced by RedSeven Entertainment, the local six-part version will air on Sat.1 in summer 2019. Eckart Witzigmann (pictured) will serve as the series’ head judge. The series puts aspiring chefs in competition to show off their culinary prowess.

Top Chef was originally produced by Magical Elves and first premiered on Bravo in the U.S. in 2006. The series has been followed by several spin-off series, including Top Chef: Just Desserts, Top Chef Junior, and Objectif Top Chef.