Context Media Picks Up ‘Singerella’ From Armoza

Armoza Formats announced that Context Media acquired the local rights to Singerella for Thailand.

The factual entertainment format follows one woman with unfulfilled musical aspirations as she is mentored by a top industry professional. She’s given the opportunity to perform before thousands of people. Most recently, Bandicoot TV picked up the format for the U.K.

Peter Jenetsky, managing director of Context Media, said, “Context Media is delighted to continue our close association with Armoza Formats in the Asia Pacific region and we are particularly excited to introduce Thai broadcasters to the charms of Singerella. It is an emotionally powerful concept, and a refreshing take on TV talent shows in a market where audiences remain hungry for the genre.”