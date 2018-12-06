Bavaria Fiction, Sky, and Sonar Announce ‘Das Boot’ Season Two

Bavaria Fiction, Sky Deutschland, and Sonar Entertainment agreed to continue Das Boot for a second season.

The critically acclaimed event series debuted in November for Sky customers in Germany and Austria. Das Boot depicts the emotional whirlwind of life during World War Two, following the crewmen of a U-612 and the citizens of the port town La Rochelle.

The series has been sold to over 100 territories worldwide. It will premiere in the U.S. on Hulu. Sky Italia will launch the series in January, and Sky UK and Northern Ireland will launch it in February.