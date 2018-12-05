ZDF Acquires Worldwide Rights To ‘Anthropocene’

ZDF Enterprises picked up the worldwide distribution rights to Anthropocene – Human Force of Nature.

Directed by Jens Monath, the three-part documentary addresses global issues and scientific and social solutions to challenges to future of a sustainable world. Combining global satellite imagery with documentary technique, Anthropocene presents a cinematic look at the earth’s natural wonders.

Monath co-authored the project with Heike Schmidt. Production began in October 2018, and the documentary is expected in ultra high-definition format in 2020.