Gusto Inks Deal With South Korea’s UMAX

Gusto Worldwide Media sold Flour Power to UMAX in South Korea.

The flagship baking series features host Jessica McGovern, who instructs viewers on how to bake extravagant and simple treats. The South Korean pay-TV channel previously acquired Gusto’s A Is For Apple series.

Corey Caplan, senior director of International Sales, commented, “Soon UMAX’s viewers will get to delight in Flour Power host Jessica McGovern’s delectable desserts in gorgeous 4K.” He added, “It’s been our standard to shoot in 4K UHD for years, and our studio produces over 100 hours of new 4K content every year.”