Zee Presents Three New Dramas

Global Content Hub by Zee announced three new drama series.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (The Relationship Conundrum) is a light-hearted story following a young woman who becomes a mother-in-law to three older women (pictured). In Tujhse Hai Raabta (Cosmic Connection), a daughter and her stepmother are forced to live together when tragedy strikes. Vikram Betaal (The Legend of Vikram & Betaal) is a modern adaptation based on the relationship between the ancient King Vikram and the fascinating spirit Betaal.

All three drama series are available for syndication outside of India.