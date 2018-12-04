Up The Ladder: NATPE

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) appointed Charles Weiss as SVP, Business Development.

Prior to joining NATPE, Weiss served at Future PIc as vice president, group publisher for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Broadcaster’s Foundation of America.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, remarked, “Charlie is one of the most respected executives in our business and we are proud to have him join our team to grow the organization year-round. He’s uniquely qualified to navigate the constant change in our industry.”