Twentieth Century Fox Licenses ‘HIMYM’ In China

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution (TCFTVD) announced new licensing deals in Asia.

TCFTVD licensed How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) to New Classics Media in China. Star India has licensed the local adaptation of Last Man Standing (pictured), which will be produced by Shashi Sumeet Production. Vietnam Film Company (VFC) is producing the local version of Last Man Standing for Vietnam Television (VTV). TCFTVD also licensed the scripted format rights of Awake to Star Media in Russia.

Gina Brogi, president of Global Distribution at TCFTVD, said, “The success and demand we continue to see for our scripted formats is a reflection of the increased value of local content, and the growing sophistication of international broadcasters and production companies who are custom-tailoring great content for their audiences.”