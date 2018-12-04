Nippon TV Sells ‘Old Enough!’ To Mediacorp

Nippon TV sold the unscripted format rights of Old Enough! (pictured) to Singapore’s Mediacorp.

The long-running entertainment format follows an incognito camera crew as they film preschoolers venturing out on errands for the first time. The family-friendly franchise will be adapted as part of a special for the current affairs program On The Red Dot on Mediacorp Channel 5 beginning January 4, 2019.

Atsushi Sogo, president of International Business Development for Nippon TV, stated, “A cultural phenomenon in Japan, Old Enough! has been a primetime hit for 27 years and counting. It’s a proven ratings powerhouse across all demographics in Japan and is sure to draw a huge audience in Singapore, thanks to this new deal with Mediacorp.”

Nippon TV has also sold the scripted format rights of drama series Abandoned to the Thai production company JSL Global Media.