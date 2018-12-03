Xilam Animation Secures Distribution Deals In Asia

Xilam Animation signed new distribution and multi-platform deals for its portfolio of kids’ properties.

Chinese distributor Jetsen Huashi TV acquired the digital rights to the second season of Zig & Sharko, and picked up two seasons of A Kind of Magic. iQIYI secured the preschool series Paprika and wildlife documentary series If I Were an Animal. Nickelodeon in India picked up the third season of Zig & Sharko, and renewed the first two seasons.

In Thailand, Xilam inked a package deal with TrueVisions for Paprika, Floopaloo, The Daltons, and A New Kind of Magic.