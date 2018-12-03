CBSSI Expands Licensing Agreement With Sky U.K.

CBS Studios International expanded its licensing agreement with Sky U.K. to include its latest fall drama, FBI.

As part of the deal, Sky will see the return of audience favorites such as Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, and Elementary. Sky will also be the hub for The Late Late Show with James Cordon on U.K. Television, with the weekly highlight series to continue on Sky One.

Stephen Tague, EVP of Client Relations, EMEA, for CBSSI, remarked, “For many years, we have successfully delivered Sky a slate of broad, powerful, advertiser-friendly series. We think FBI is a terrific addition to the Sky schedule, building on the consistency and reliability that broadcasters have come to expect from CBS programming.”