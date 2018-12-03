Armoza Formats Sells ‘Dance Revolution’ In France

Armoza Formats sold Dance Revolution to France’s Réservoir Prod, a Lagardère Studios company.

Produced by Quebecor Content and Fair-Play for Canada’s TVA, the entertainment format welcomes dancers to compete and be judged by three masters. The winner will receive a grand prize of $100,000.

Jean-Baptiste Claverie, CEO of Réservoir Prod, stated, “Dance Revolution revolutionizes talent shows using its sensational 360 technology as a unique and brand new method to select the best dancers of the country. We are very excited to find local gems and bring a new revolution to the dance scene, to TV… and to France!”