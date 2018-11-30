Up The Ladder: Channel 4

Channel 4 announced the promotion of Nick Lee to head of Series Acquisitions.

In his newly created position, Lee will be responsible for the development and rollout strategy for all acquired scripted and non-scripted series across the company’s portfolio of channels. Lee will also play a role in pre-production acquisitions and co-production opportunities.

Martin Baker, director of Commercial Affairs, stated, “Acquisitions are an integral part of the content strategy across our portfolio of channels and, increasingly, All 4. I’m thrilled that Nick, with his astute buyer’s eye, shrewd commercial sensibilities and great relationships with suppliers, will be stepping into this vital role.”