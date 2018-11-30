The Story Lab Enters Distribution Deal With youngest Media

The Story Lab signed a distribution agreement with youngest Media to represent Hardball across Central and Eastern Europe.

Hardball is a quiz show that features six contestants who must answer questions correctly to move along the track and avoid the hardball. The entertainment format debuted in the U.K. on BBC One earlier in the year, and also has been optioned in Italy and Australia.

Mike McCoy, The Story Lab’s executive director, commented, “We’re delighted to have brokered this deal with youngest Media, as part of our continued collaboration with them to bring exciting new formats to market. On the back of the success we’ve seen with Hardball in the U.K., we have no doubt that the format will be just as popular with broadcasters and viewers across the CEE region.”