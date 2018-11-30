Indielab Accelerator Announces Call For Applications

Indielab announced the call for applications for its 2019 accelerator program.

Indielab Accelerator provides 15 early and mid-stage companies the opportunity to develop their businesses by offering growth master classes, global market insights, and investment-readiness programs. Indielab is seeking applications from companies developing content across all genres, including scripted and non-scripted.

Indielab CEO Victoria Powell said, “No matter which corner of the UK you are based in, there are significant opportunities out the for indies who want to grow. At Indielab we aim to give UK indies the edge by connecting them to the right insight, intel and network to achieve these successes.” Find more information on the application process online.