Disney Junior’s ‘Mira, Royal Detective’ Enters Production

Disney Junior‘s new animated series Mira, Royal Detective began production.

Produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, the preschool series follows Mira, a young girl who is appointed as the royal detective after she rescues the kingdom’s prince.

Joe D’Ambrosia, Disney Junior’s senior vice president of Original Programming, remarked, “We are eager to introduce kids and their families to the rich, diverse cultures and customs of India through Mira, a young girl who looks at things with her own unique lens to gain different perspectives and help others in her community. We hope that she will encourage our audience to actively engage with the inspiring world around them and appreciate the little details that make life extraordinary.” The series is scheduled to debut on Disney Junior around the world in 2020.