8 STAR Lands ‘Making the Mars Rover’ On Science Channel

Making the Mars Rover premiered yesterday on the Science Channel in the U.S.

Produced by Emulus Films, the two-part documentary follows Marc and Shanon Parker as they meet with former astronauts and NASA engineers to develop a futuristic vehicle. The documentary is also available for streaming on SCIgo and is distributed by 8 STAR Entertainment in association with Cat’s Eye Media.

Both companies are working together for future co-production opportunities.