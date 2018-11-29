Telemundo Announces ‘La Reina Del Sur’ Cast

Telemundo announced the full cast returning for the new season of La Reina Del Sur.

Kate del Castillo will come back in her role as Teresa Mendoza. The internationally renowned, multi-lingual cast includes Raoul Bova, Humberto Zurita, Paola Nuñez, Antonio Gil, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Mark Tacher, Kika Edgar, and Flavio Medina, among others.

Marcos Santana, president of Telemundo Global Studios, said, “In the nine years since its debut, the impact of this hard hitting drama is still being felt today. Kate’s star has risen even higher since the series’ debut and having her back on board in her most iconic role is just the beginning. We are confident that its combination of international talent, an emotionally compelling and action-packed narrative, and the heightened production values of this global production all add up to a must-see entertainment experience for all audiences.”