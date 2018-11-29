SPI International Boosts Partnership With Telekom Serbia

SPI International agreed to broaden its partnership with Telekom Serbia to include VoD services on its platform.

With the VoD platform, 150 localized movies and 200 thematic series will be available to viewers of Telekom Serbia, as well as its companies in Bosnia, Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

SPI’s Murat Muratoglu added, “We are eager to continue to develop our cooperation with Telekom Serbia and all their connected telecommunications providers. It is important to continue to demonstrate the diversity in content that is provided only through our SPI channel portfolio.”