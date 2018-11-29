Kew Media Acquires ‘Marianne & Leonard’

Kew Media Distribution, the distribution unit of Kew Media Group, picked up the worldwide sales rights to Marianne & Leonard – Words of Love.

Directed by filmmaker Nick Broomfield, the documentary explores the relationship between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. The documentary is produced under Broomfield’s production banner, Lafayette Films, with Marc Hoeferlin, Shani Hinton, and Kyle Gibbon.

Marianne & Leonard will screen as part of the Documentary Premieres track at the Sundance Film Festival.