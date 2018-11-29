Cyber Group Studios Launches New Animation Studio

Cyber Group Studios launched its new animation studio based in Roubaix, France.

The French independent production and distribution company held the grand opening ceremony with Xavier Betrand, president of the Region Hauts-de-France, Guillaume Delbar, mayor of Roubaix and president of Pictanovo, and Pierre Sissmann, president of Cyber Group Studios.

Sissmann stated, “There is a real desire from the Hauts-de-France Region to support Audiovisual industry and to promote the know-how of its population in this sector.”