Bomanbridge To Localize StoryZoo Brand In Asia Pacific

Bomanbridge Media partnered with Amsterdam-based production company StoryZoo.

As part of the agreement, Bomanbridge will license StoryZoo’s content catalog and oversee localization efforts in Asia Pacific. StoryZoo’s catalog includes the original animated TV series, StoryZoo Adventures, and StoryZoo At School.

Sonia Fleck, Bomanbridge Media CEO, commented, “We feel that Storyzoo has come up with a very commercial offering, whilst still respecting the delicate guidelines of educational content. It is smart and we are excited to help them in their growth within this region.”